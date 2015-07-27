Community Arts Music Association Elects President for 2015–16 Season

Advice

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), which is entering its 97th concert season in 2015–16, has elected Robert K. Montgomery as president of its board of directors.

Montgomery recently retired as a senior partner of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher after spending more than 40 years as a business and finance lawyer with that firm.

He currently produces and sells wine as the owner and proprietor of Montgomery Vineyard, Inc. in the Calistoga region of Napa Valley.

He serves on boards of directors of several private and publicly traded companies and is active in many charitable organizations, including the Board of Visitors of Duke University Law School where he served as Chairman for eight years.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero Theatres.

Other officers on CAMA’s 2015–2016 Board of Directors include Deborah Bertling, first vice-president; Craig A. Parton, second vice-president; William Meeker, treasurer and Joan R. Crossland, secretary.



—Justin Rizzo-Weaver represents Community Arts Music Association.