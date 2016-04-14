Community Arts Workshop to House 16th Annual VADA Spring Art Show

The Visual Arts & Design Academy will present the 16th annual VADA Spring Art Show with a public reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2016, at The Community Arts Workshop on the corner of Garden and Ortega Streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

Artworks will also be on view from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 during the farmers market and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

The VADA Spring Art Show will feature original art and design projects from over 200 students in their freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years at Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy.

Artwork mediums on display will include oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; drawings; digital illustrations; designs and photography; prints; architectural models; sculptures; and more, including art integration projects from VADA’s academic English, history and science classes.

VADA is a tuition-free learning community at Santa Barbara High School with about 225 culturally and economically diverse students, including at-risk youth. It integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

VADA is a California Partnership Academy funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and the nonprofit organization Friends of VADA, which draws support from local businesses, philanthropic organizations and individual donors.

The CAW, located at 631 Garden St in downtown Santa Barbara, provides affordable workspace to Santa Barbara artists to create, build, perform, teach and engage the community.

Leased by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative as part of a city and county Regional Arts Master Plan initiative and currently under renovation, the completed CAW space will include gallery, rehearsal, training and performance space; shop fabrication; and a center for collaboration and celebration.

— Calico Brown is the business manager and assistant to the director of VADA.