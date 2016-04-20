Community Asked to Donate Vehicles to Support Channel Islands YMCA Open Doors Scholarships

The Channel Islands YMCA is seeking car donations through Vehicle Donation to Any Charity (V-DAC) to support the Y’s Open Doors Scholarship Program. All types of vehicles (running or not) are accepted, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, airplanes and farm equipment.

To donate, the community is asked to enter their vehicle information online, mail in their paperwork and schedule a free pick up. Tax receipts will typically be received within 60 days of donation.

Stephanie Saucedo, program director at the Lompoc Family YMCA recently donated her car to the YMCA through V-DAC.

“The donation process is simple and Vehicle Donation to Any Charity calls you to set up a good time to pick up your old car,” said Saucedo. “The great thing is its at no cost to me! What a simple and easy way to give back to my community.”

Between 60-80 percent of all net sales will support the Y’s Open Doors Scholarships, which offers financial assistance for thousands of kids, adults and families to benefit from YMCA membership and programs, including youth sports, swim lessons, child care, parent-child activities, summer camps, teen leadership activities and much more.

“We are always looking for a creative way to enable all families to benefit from YMCA services regardless of their income,” said Jill Rode, chief development officer of Channel Islands YMCA. “Vehicle Donation to Any Charity’s car donation program, trusted by many worthy organizations, will help us provide more scholarships for local families to enjoy YMCA membership and activities.”

V-DAC, LLC is a commercial fundraiser that is registered with the State of California Office of the Attorney General. It provides the vehicle donation programs that allow donors to give to any charity, church or school in the country.

V-DAC is known for delivering high net revenue to recipient nonprofits around the country.

The Y never pays any costs associated with the donation of a vehicle. If the vehicle does not generate enough proceeds to cover the cost of towing, sale and title transfer, then V-DAC covers these negative costs.

For more information regarding the Channel Islands YMCA’s car donation program through V-DAC, email Jill Rode, at [email protected] or call 805.569.1103 x23.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.