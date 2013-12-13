Community Awards Banquet to Celebrate Carpinteria Volunteers

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce's 56th Annual Community Awards Banquet will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

“We expect more than 300 guests at the banquet, who will cheer those in the community that have gone well beyond the call of duty with their volunteerism and leadership qualities,” CEO Lynda Lang said.

Lang adds that for the third year, chairwoman Karen Graf will take the helm for the festivities, involving more than 25 dedicated committee members, who will execute the event in true Carpinteria style.

The theme: "A community is like a tapestry." The fabric is strongest when the threads that hold it together are the volunteers.

The performance of Cate School’s Jazz Quartet, the raffle of three gift baskets worth at least $1,500 each in addition to a beautiful hand quilted wall hanging, donated by “A Wish and a Dream,” will highlight the evening’s volunteer awards.

This year the CVCC offers additional opportunities for businesses to be recognized via tiered sponsorships, featuring Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and VIP levels. Sponsor recognition takes place throughout the evening presentation, in the print programs and via a multimedia tribute.

The event format, applications for sponsorships and invitation/raffle information are available on the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce website by clicking here. Questions maybe addressed by calling the CVCC at 805.684.5479 x10 any weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.