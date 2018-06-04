Community Bancorp/Community Bank of Santa Maria Adds Guadalupe Alvarez to Board

Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarez has been appointed to the Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Santa Maria Board of Directors, Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced.



“We are very pleased that Mr. Alvarez has agreed to join our boards," Silveria said. "He is the ideal fit for our style of banking. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and appreciates our approach to community banking.”

“I am very humbled and honored to be part of such a respected local banking institution; one that has forged its roots in integrity and grown with the community, but has never forgotten where it started and who the customers are ... the community of Santa Maria and the surrounding areas,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez, a lifetime resident of Guadalupe, was mayor of Guadalupe for eight years, served on the Guadalupe City Council for two years, and was on the Marian Hospital Community Board for 10 years.

He is the co-owner of A&A Investments and has other business ventures, including real estate development and property management, and ag irrigation design and sales.

Alvarez joins board directors Johannah Bradley, Catherine A. Buchert, James D. Glines, William A. Hares, Royce R. Lewellen, John P. Lizarraga Jr., Dr. Michael Moats; William A. Moffat and Silveria.

— Jordyn Tindell for Community Bank of Santa Maria.