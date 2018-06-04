Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community Bancorp/Community Bank of Santa Maria Adds Guadalupe Alvarez to Board

By Jordyn Tindell for Community Bank of Santa Maria | April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Guadalupe “Lupe” Alvarez Click to view larger
Guadalupe “Lupe” Alvarez

Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarez has been appointed to the Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Santa Maria Board of Directors, Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced.
 
“We are very pleased that Mr. Alvarez has agreed to join our boards," Silveria said. "He is the ideal fit for our style of banking.  He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and appreciates our approach to community banking.”

“I am very humbled and honored to be part of such a respected local banking institution; one that has forged its roots in integrity and grown with the community, but has never forgotten where it started and who the customers are ... the community of Santa Maria and the surrounding areas,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez, a lifetime resident of Guadalupe, was mayor of Guadalupe for eight years, served on the Guadalupe City Council for two years, and was on the Marian Hospital Community Board for 10 years.

He is the co-owner of A&A Investments and has other business ventures, including real estate development and property management, and ag irrigation design and sales.

Alvarez joins board directors Johannah Bradley, Catherine A. Buchert, James D. Glines, William A. Hares, Royce R. Lewellen, John P. Lizarraga Jr., Dr. Michael Moats; William A. Moffat and Silveria.

For more information about Community Bank of Santa Maria, visit www.yourcbsm.com

— Jordyn Tindell for Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 