Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Announces Dividend

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 10 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on July 19 to shareholders of record as of July 12.

The dividend was approved subsequent to the board’s review of the company’s financial performance and capital strength after the May 18 closing of a transaction in which the bank sold its Lompoc Branch to Bank of the Sierra.

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001, and presently employs some 55 people. The company’s stock is traded on OTCQX:CYSM.

For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com.

— Jordyn Tindell for Community Bank of Santa Maria.