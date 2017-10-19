Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Posts Third Quarter Report

By Jordyn Tindell for Community Bancorp of Santa Maria | October 19, 2017 | 4:07 p.m.

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria released its earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30. Spokesperson, Janet Silveria, president/CEO, reported across-the-board increases in net income, net loans, deposits, and total assets.

Silveria reported a 98.6 percent increase in net income in 2017. Net income as of Sept. 30, was $1,275,948 versus $642,613 as of Sept. 30, 2016.

While the bank lowered operating expenses in 2017, Silveria said the biggest contributing factor to the improvement in net income was loan growth.

Net loans rose from $128.5 million on Sept. 30, 2016, to $158.7 million on Sept. 30, 2017, — an increase of 23.5 percent. That loan growth contributed significantly to the bank’s ability to increase interest income by 10.9 percent.

Total deposits increased 11.4 percent, from $215.6 million on Sept. 30, 2016 to $240.3 million the same date this year.

Total bank assets rose from $238.7 million on Sept. 30, 2016, to $264.8 million on Sept. 30, 2017 — a 10.9 percent increase.

Silveria recounted the list of recent recognitions the bank has received for its success. Those include being named a 2016 Commendable Performing Bank by The Findley Report; achieving a Five Star Rating from Bauer Financial; the addition of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria’s stock to the OTCQX’s Composite Index, Bank Index, and US Index; and, making Pacific Coast Business Times’ list of the 50 Fasting Growing Companies in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Despite the recognition we receive from these outside, independent companies, the recognition that means the most is the recognition we receive from our loyal customers," Silveria said.

"The bank’s growth is largely attributed to their ongoing willingness to refer friends and family to Community Bank of Santa Maria,” she said.

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria is the one-bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001. It now operates three branches; two in Santa Maria, and their division, Lompoc Community Bank, in Lompoc.

— Jordyn Tindell for Community Bancorp of Santa Maria.

 
