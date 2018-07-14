Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Reports 132% Increase in Net Income

Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, released its earnings report for the period ending June 30.

Net income was up an impressive 132 percent, from $803,905 at June 30, 2017, to $1,865,656. Net loans were up 9.5 percent, from $150.8 million at June 30, 2017, to $165.1 million.

The bank concluded the sale of its Lompoc division on May 18, which resulted in one-time net earnings of about $815,000. After adjusting for the one-time net earnings, net income increased 30.7 percent. The sale of the Lompoc division included the sale of deposits and real property, resulting in a decline for the quarter in total deposits and total assets. Total deposits declined 12 percent, from $241 million at June 30, 2017, to $212 million at June 30, 2018. Total assets declined 5.4 percent, from $264.9 million at June 30, 2017, to $250.5 million at June 30, 2018.

Silveria commented that the sale of the Lompoc division was a strategic move to divest of a division that was underperforming bank goals, and allows the company to focus on its primary Santa Maria Valley market.

As a result of the improved earnings, the company recently announced a cash dividend of 10 cents per share payable on July 19 to shareholders of record as of July 12. Further, the bank’s growth and success during the past year resulted in it being named a 2017 Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Report, an independent research firm.

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001, and employs 55 people in two locations in Santa Maria. Click here for more information.

— Jordyn Tindell represents Community Bancorp of Santa Maria.