Community Bank of Santa Maria Among California’s Top-Performing Banks

The Findley Report, which has been providing the banking industry with performance benchmarking since 1967, has recognized Community Bank of Santa Maria with its highest performance rating of Super Premier Performing for 2018.

In evaluating banks for recognition, the Findley Report focuses on four basic components: growth; return on beginning equity; net operating income as a percentage of average assets; and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Janet Silveria, Community Bank of Santa Maria president/CEO, said she is proud of the bank’s outstanding performance: “Community Bank of Santa Maria and the local community continue to support each other. This is a win for our customers, our community, our staff, and our shareholders.

“The highlight in our 2018 year-end financial statement was the net profit number, which was up significantly over the previous year. We believe that says a lot about our local economy and its direct reflection on a true community bank like ours.”

The Findley Report is published by The Findley Companies, based in Anaheim. It provides the most comprehensive financial institution analysis materials offering comparison, performance, and evaluation of California’s banking industry.

Community Bank of Santa Maria is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria and opened its doors for business on March 1, 2001. Their stock is traded on the OTCQX: CYSM. For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.

— Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria.