Business

Community Bank of Santa Maria Announces 2nd Quarter Earnings

By Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria | July 14, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

Community Bank of Santa Maria has released its earnings report for the period ending June 30, 2016. The bank’s spokesperson, Janet Silveria, president and CEO, reported increases in loans, deposits and total assets over 2015.  

Net loans increased from $110.6 million June 30, 2015, to $128.8 million June 30, 2016, representing an increase of 16.4 percent.

“That is the biggest increase in loans we have had since before the economic downturn,” Silveria said.

The bank’s total assets increased from $215.9 million June 30, 2015, to $236.7 million June 30, 2016, which represents a 9.6 percent increase.

Total deposits increased 9.9 percent, from $194.6 million June 30, 2015, to $213.9 million June 30, 2016.  

Net income increased 7.9 percent from the second quarter 2015 net income of $205,240 to $221,469 for the second quarter 2016; however, on a year to date basis, net income was down 30.1 percent from $578,346 as of June 30, 2015, to $404,182 as of June 30, 2016.  

“The opening of our new headquarters at 2739 Santa Maria Way in September 2015 has had an impact on our net income this year,” Sylveria said. “We are encouraged by the growth at that branch thus far and anticipate a positive impact to earnings in the long run.”

Silveria commented on the overall positive report for the bank.  

“We are buoyed by the loan growth and popularity of our new headquarters and are looking forward to continuing positive trends for the remainder of the year,” she said.  

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and currently employs some 60 people in Santa Maria and Lompoc. Its stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol CYSM.  

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.

