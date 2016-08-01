Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community Bank of Santa Maria Announces Branch Consolidation

By Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria | August 1, 2016 | 12:35 p.m.

In order to provide its customers in Orcutt a broader spectrum of banking services, Community Bank of Santa Maria will consolidate its Oak Knolls branch with the main branch located at 2739 Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria.  

“After the consolidation, all deposit accounts and loans at our Oak Knolls branch will be serviced at our Santa Maria Way office,” said the President and CEO Janet Silveria, who added, “the Santa Maria Way branch is in close proximity and provides additional banking services including drive-up banking, night depository and safe deposit boxes.”

Silveria also emphasized that all of the current Oak Knolls staff will be transferred to other departments and branches within the bank. Additionally she assures customers that there will be no changes to their accounts.  

“For anyone using the Oak Knolls branch, account numbers will remain the same, and they will not have to take any action. They won’t have to order new checks or make any changes to automatic transactions to or from their accounts,” she said.

The effective date of the Oak Knolls branch closure is Oct. 28, 2016.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and along with its division Lompoc Community Bank employs some 60 Central Coast residents.

Community Bank of Santa Maria is listed on the OTCQX under the symbol CYSM.  

For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com or contact Janet Silveria at [email protected] or call 805.922.2900.

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.

 
