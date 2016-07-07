Community Bank of Santa Maria Announces Lompoc Branch Personnel Changes

Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria is pleased to announce some staff changes at Lompoc Community Bank, a division of Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Leah West, the current manager of Lompoc Community Bank, will be moving to the Bank’s Santa Maria Way. This move will provide West a more centralized location to serve her loan customers, which are located in Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Replacing West at Lompoc Community Bank is Ruth Moran, a resident of Lompoc who has been with the bank for over two years.

“We carefully selected Ruth as Leah’s replacement,” Silveria said. “The fact that Ruth is a 17 year resident of Lompoc and exudes our high level of customer service will help insure a smooth transition for our customers.”

Further, Silveria reports West will continue to have a presence in Lompoc, as she will retain her loan customers that are located there.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and has four branches: three in Santa Maria in addition to Lompoc Community Bank.

The bank employs some 60 Central Coast reisdents.

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.