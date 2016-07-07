Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community Bank of Santa Maria Announces Lompoc Branch Personnel Changes

By Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria | July 7, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria is pleased to announce some staff changes at Lompoc Community Bank, a division of Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Leah West, the current manager of Lompoc Community Bank, will be moving to the Bank’s Santa Maria Way. This move will provide West a more centralized location to serve her loan customers, which are located in Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Replacing West at Lompoc Community Bank is Ruth Moran, a resident of Lompoc who has been with the bank for over two years.

“We carefully selected Ruth as Leah’s replacement,” Silveria said. “The fact that Ruth is a 17 year resident of Lompoc and exudes our high level of customer service will help insure a smooth transition for our customers.”

Further, Silveria reports West will continue to have a presence in Lompoc, as she will retain her loan customers that are located there.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and has four branches: three in Santa Maria in addition to  Lompoc Community Bank.

The bank employs some 60 Central Coast reisdents.

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.

