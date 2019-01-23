Pixel Tracker

Community Bank of Santa Maria Announces Multiple Promotions

By Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria | January 23, 2019 | 11:13 a.m.

Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced six promotions within the bank:

Lisa Canale has been promoted to executive vice president/chief credit officer; Judy Zavala to credit services manager; Stacie Money to credit services assistant manager; Elise Fuentes to an assistant vice president; Lanette Estabillo to assistant vice president/operations officer for the South Broadway branch; and Sandee Garcia to officer and assistant controller.

“This is an exciting time for these deserving individuals, but also for the bank,” Silveria said. “The bank’s growth over the past few years has made these promotions both necessary and possible.

“It gives our board and management great satisfaction to recognize the contributions these talented team members make to the success of the bank.”

Canale joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in September 2017 as senior vice president/loan administrator. She is using her extensive background in lending to transition to chief credit officer (CCO) and executive officer, replacing the bank’s existing CCO who is transitioning to retirement.

Zavala, currently a vice president with the bank, has some 30 years of banking experience and joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in June 2003. Money, assistant vice president, joined the bank in April 2002.

Their promotions to manager and assistant manager, respectively, are a reflection of their dedication to management of a vibrant credit services department.

Fuentes, an officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria since December 2017, joined the bank in October 2008. She has worked in a variety of positions, excelling in her role as executive assistant, warranting the promotion to assistant vice president.

Estabillo first joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in December 2014 as a teller, and gradually increased her role within the bank. She ultimately proved herself to be a qualified candidate for the operations officer position at the bank’s largest branch.

Garcia first joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in August 2017. With some 20 years of finance/accounting experience, she brings benefits to the bank in her new role as an officer and assistant controller.

For more about Community Bank of Santa Maria, visit yourcbsm.com.

—Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria.
 
 

 

