Community Bank of Santa Maria Promotes Christine Coulson to Bank Officer

Jim Glines, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced the promotion of executive assistant Christine Coulson to a bank officer.

"Christine first joined Community Bank of Santa Maria in July 2013, and as expected she has thrived in our environment. We continue to be honored to have someone of Coulson’s character and integrity with our bank” Glines said.

Coulson started her banking career over 20 years ago with Bank of Santa Maria and has successfully retained the customer service philosophies she learned from the beginning.

Coulson is originally from the Central Coast and attended UC Santa Barbara. She left her position at Bank of Santa Maria to move to Northern California with her family.

“Returning to the Santa Maria Valley last year and joining the Community Bank of Santa Maria team is like coming home," Coulson said. "We take pride in servicing our customers the way we do. As a result, it provides great job satisfaction.”

Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only bank headquartered right here in Santa Maria. The bank opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 47, including Lompoc Community Bank, a division of Community Bank of Santa Maria which opened for business in June, 2005 and our Oak Knolls branch which opened for business in April 2007.

We invite all of you to stop by and meet Coulson, and our entire staff, and see for yourself what "Santa Maria Style" Banking is all about!

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing Community Bank of Santa Maria.