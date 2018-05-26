Community Bank of Santa Maria Ranks as Top-Performing Bank

The Findley Report, which has been providing the banking industry with performance benchmarking since 1967, has recognized Community Bank of Santa Maria as Premier Performing for the year 2017.

In evaluating banks for recognition, The Findley Report focuses on four basic components: growth; return on beginning equity; net operating income as a percentage of average assets; and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Janet Silveria, Community Bank of Santa Maria president/CEO, said she is proud of the bank’s outstanding performance.

“Community Bank of Santa Maria and the local community continue to support each other,” she said.

“As the only locally owned bank headquartered here in Santa Maria, we’ve been able to provide unmatched personal service and our customers have quick access to decision-makers,” she said.



“The highlight in our 2017 year-end financial statement was the net profit number, which was up significantly over the previous year,” Silveria said. “We believe that says a lot about our local economy and its direct reflection on a true community bank like ours.”

The Findley Report is published by The Findley Companies, based in Anaheim. It provides comprehensive financial institution analysis materials offering comparison, performance and evaluation of California’s banking industry.



Community Bank of Santa Maria opened its doors for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 54 people. For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.

— Jordyn Tindell for Community Bank of Santa Maria.