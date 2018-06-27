Community Bank of Santa Maria Reports Double-Digit Growth in Net Income, Deposits, Assets

The year-end earnings for Community Bank of Santa Maria have been announced by Janet Silveria, president and CEO.

The figures indicate that the bank saw significant growth, most notably in net income, total deposits and total assets.

Net income for the bank for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, was $1,011,425, which represents a 37.8 percent increase over net income for the previous year.

According to Silveria, “it is rewarding to report that kind of increase to our shareholders. We will continue to focus on growth in commercial and construction lending to help drive earnings in 2016.”

At Dec. 31, 2015, total deposits of the bank were $215.2 million, representing an increase of 13.1 percent over the $190.2 million reported at Dec. 31, 2014.

Total assets at Dec. 31, 2015, were $236.8 million, compared to $210.9 million at Dec. 31, 2014, for an increase of 12.3 percent.

Net loans of the bank were $118.7 million Dec. 31, 2015, a 2.8 percent increase over the $115.5 million reported one year earlier.

“2015 was a great year for Community Bank of Santa Maria” said Silveria. “In addition to the double digit growth in net profits, we also celebrated the opening of our new headquarters at 2739 Santa Maria Way. The community has been so supportive, and we’re proud to be called their ‘hometown’ bank.”

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001, and has four branches; three in Santa Maria and their division, Lompoc Community Bank, in Lompoc.

The bank has 60 employees.

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.