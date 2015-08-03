Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Community Bank of Santa Maria Shows Increases in Earnings Across the Board

By Aleah Wray for Community Bank of Santa Maria | August 3, 2015 | 2:30 p.m.

Community Bank of Santa Maria released the bank’s earnings report for the period ending June 30, 2015.

The bank’s spokesperson, Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer, reported across the board increases over 2014. 

Net Income was up nearly 23 percent from $470,437 reported June 30, 2014 to $578,346 reported at June 30, 2015.

Total Assets of the bank increased from $192.8 million on June 30, 2014 to $215.9 million on June 30, 2015, which represents a 12 percent increase.

Total Deposits increased 13 percent, from $172.2 million on June 30, 2014 to $194.6 million on June 30, 2015.

Total Loans increased from $109.7 million on June 30, 2014 to $110.6 million on June 30, 2015; which represents an increase of just under 1 percent.

Silveria attributes the bank’s growth to the appreciation customers have for local decision making and the superior customer service the bank provides.

“We frequently hear from our customers that the prompt turn around on loan requests and the level of service they get from a staff that really knows them is invaluable. They tell their friends and neighbors, and the bank grows” said Silveria.

When asked what was on the horizon for the second half of 2015, Silveria responded “the opening of our fourth branch and new headquarters at 2739 Santa Maria Way. The staff, our customers and the community are all excited.”

The bank building was originally the home to Bank of Santa Maria, a place where some of the current Community Bank of Santa Maria employees worked previously, including Silveria and the bank’s Chairman of the Board, Jim Glines.

“It’s like coming home” Glines said. 

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 60 people in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Their stock is listed on the OTCQX under the symbol CYSM.

—Aleah Wray is a client services coordinator at Community Bank of Santa Maria.

