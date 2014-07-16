Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community Bank of Santa Maria’s Net Profits Up 36% in 2014

By D.C. Carter for Community Bank of Santa Maria | July 16, 2014 | 10:40 a.m.

Community Bank of Santa Maria has released its June 30 earnings report, and it was highlighted by a 36.1 percent increase in net profits over the same period last year.

The numbers were released by Jim Glines, chief executive officer, and Janet Silveria, president and chief operating officer. They reported that six-month net earnings for the bank for the period ending June 30 were $470,437 compared with net earnings of $345,622 for the period ending June 30, 2013.

Total deposits were up this year by 9.8 percent — $172.2 million at June 30 compared with the $156.9 million reported on June 30, 2013. Total loans were up 5.6 percent — $111.7 million versus $105.8 million.

The bank's increase in total assets was 9.6 percent, again comparing June 30, 2014, to June 30, 2013.

Glines and Silveria said they were very happy with these midyear numbers, which represent a greater confidence in the local economy. They credit the improved showing as a further indication that local businesses and consumers are supporting the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria. Increased merger activity among banks and new service fees imposed by competitors have helped drive business to Community Bank of Santa Maria, and its division, Lompoc Community Bank.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001, and presently employs 50 people.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 