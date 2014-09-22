Community Breakfast Fetes the Success Stories of United Boys & Girls Clubs

Jeff Henley and Ben Howland, among others, speak from personal experience on the positive impact the organization provides during childhood

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Great futures started early in the morning for more than 150 attendees at the 10th annual Community Breakfast for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The fete featured some true all-stars, including Jeff Henley, founder and chairman of the board of Oracle, legendary basketball coach Ben Howland and mistress of ceremonies Paula Lopez, veteran newscaster for KEYT, KCOY and KKFX. All three said they had positive childhood experiences at the Boys & Girls Clubs, which they credit with having a significant influence on their future success.

The 7,000-member strong organization boasts sites in Carpinteria, the Westside of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Campus Point and Camp Whittier in the Santa Ynez Valley. Daily activities include homework assistance, computer training, athletics, recreation, fitness, health and life skills, the arts, and character and leadership development.

While annual membership fees are $40 per child, the actual cost to the clubs per youngster is close to 20 times that amount. It is only with the support of the community that the clubs can fulfill their mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.” No child is ever turned away.

The clubs have something for everyone: after-school child care with van pick-up from local elementary schools, age-appropriate site-centered activities, teen clubs, athletics, arts, and off-site trips to camping and backpacking adventures, college visits, mentorships with local businesses, and plenty of opportunities for community service.

Major sponsors for the breakfast included Deckers Outdoor Corp., Milpas Motors and Union Bank.

Henley presented opening remarks, which warranted a keynote. Henley was raised by a single mother and attended a Boys & Girls Club in La Habra.

“Back in the '50s, there was swimming and the gym, not as much as what the clubs offer today," he said. "I am involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs at the local and national levels. I am very proud that over the past 15 years we have doubled the number of clubs — we are in public housing, military bases and right at the schools. It’s a different world now than when I grew up.

"We need to increase our impact, have kids attend more often and have more impactful programs. The clubs make kids believe in themselves, go on to college or trade school or perhaps the military. Visit a Boys & Girls Club. See everything that they are doing!”

Howland was next up and described the day he first came to the Goleta Boys & Girls Club.

“I will never forget it," he said. "I was 6 years old and was holding my mother’s hand. We walked down the hallway with then-Executive Director George Chelini, who showed us the code of ethics on the wall of the basketball gymnasium. I forged friendships there that I still have today. I lived across the 101 freeway but walked twice a day to the clubhouse in Old Town Goleta. The club made what I am today and for many others.”

Howland described a member, Greg Henderson, who was a tough kid whose parents were going through an even tougher divorce.

“Greg told me the club was the biggest part of his life,” Howland said, adding that Henderson is now a CPA for a nonprofit in Albuquerque, N.M., has eight kids and is a strong Christian.

Single mother Melissa Cohen gave a warmhearted yet tearful tribute to what the Boys & Girls Club did for her and her daughter, Alexis.

“You must know that the help that you give to the Boys & Girls Club doesn’t just help the child; it profoundly affects the health of the entire family," she said. "As a single parent, I didn’t have any options; I had to work long hours. The Boys & Girls Club took Alexis in and she loved the club. She got involved in singing, soccer and basketball. Together we would volunteer on Saturdays at the Foodbank at the club. We both learned about the value of community service and giving back.”

In research that the Boys & Girls Clubs of America commissioned through Harris Interactive, club alumnus reported that 57 percent said the club save their life, 67 percent said it kept them out of trouble and 62 percent said it helped them commit to their education.

Longtime volunteer Jim Crook heads up the Board of Directors. Other members include Mike Carroll, Louise Cruz, Lisa Gosdshan, Melissa Gough, Mike Granados. Dave Messner, Peter Muzinich, Eloy Ortega, Jon Perkins, Rich Ridgway and Diana Starr Langley.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs, click here, call 805.681.1315 or email [email protected].

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.