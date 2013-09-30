Community Can Help Select Nonprofit Beneficiary of Santa Barbara Triathlon

With charitable donations to local nonprofits totaling more than $467,000 to date, fundraising to support community needs has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception.

As the presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, Montecito Bank & Trust is once again inviting the public to help select the nonprofit beneficiary by voting for one of the six pre-selected organizations.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara ran a successful campaign to earn the opportunity to be the 2013 Triathlon nonprofit beneficiary.

Votes are being collected online by clicking here and on Facebook by clicking here until Nov. 30. The six nonprofit beneficiary candidates are:

» Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families

» Child Abuse Listening Mediation Inc. (CALM)

» Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

» Just Communities

» Girls Incorporated of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

» Sarah House

The lucky nonprofit selected will be the beneficiary of all funds raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers in 2014, a goal set at $50,000.

— Joe Coito is race director for the Santa Barbara Triathlon.