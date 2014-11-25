Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Community Christmas Tree Spruces Up Santa Barbara’s State Street

Consumer Fire Products pays to have the 45-foot Douglas fir transported from Fresno to its home outside downtown's Arlington Theatre

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 25, 2014 | 6:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara had a tree but no way to bring the 45-foot Douglas fir from a forest near Fresno to its new home on State Street.

Downtown Santa Barbara put the call out about a month ago to find an angel to help transport the tree in time for the holidays, and Santa Barbara native Irene Rhodes answered it.

Her company, Consumer Fire Products Inc., paid Specialty Crane to deliver the tree to its traditional spot, just north of Victoria and State streets outside the Arlington Theatre.

On Tuesday morning, festively dressed city public works crews wearing green and red Santa hats installed the holiday fixture and accompanying lights.

For the first time in a long time, the Downtown Santa Barbara organization has decided to refer to the Community Holiday Tree — donated by Southern California Edison as part of their annual reforestation process — as a Community Christmas Tree.

Maggie Campbell, the organization’s executive director, said the change was made official during a meeting Tuesday.

“It is the only tree associated with a holiday,” Campbell said.

Because bringing a Christmas tree to a whole community wasn’t enough, Consumer Fire Products also signed on to be a presenting sponsor of the 62nd annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade. The event kicks off next Friday at 6:30 p.m. once the tree is lit, with local actor Alan Thicke serving as grand marshal under the theme “Winter Nights & Holiday Lights.”

The parade hasn’t ever had a sponsor outside the downtown organization, dating back more than 60 years.

Rhodes told Noozhawk she jumped at the chance to save the tree, which will coincide with her company moving its headquarters from Oregon to a Goleta facility near the corner of Los Carneros Way and Hollister Avenue in January.

Consumer Fire Products, which was founded in 1998, sells wildfire products and services to more than 50,000 customers in the West, inventing a “FOAM SAFE” system that protects homes during wildfires.

“We did it from our hearts,” the CEO said of her donation. “What drew us to this whole things was the tree. With moving to our new facility … we thought it was a great segue, saying. ‘Hey, we’re here to help.’”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

