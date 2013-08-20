Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Community Covenant Church of Goleta Celebrating 100 Years

By Denice Fellows for Community Covenant Church | August 20, 2013 | 8:39 a.m.

The Centennial Celebration of Community Covenant Church is approaching this summer. This momentous event will be celebrated with a commemorative banquet taking place this Friday evening followed by a special presentation on Sunday morning.

Community Covenant wants to honor its title by calling together the community it has long been a part of.

The church has ever been a beacon of hope and change for the neighborhood it was founded in. Community Covenant was responsible for important developments such as the creation of the first volunteer firefighting force in the district. Its creation has also supported and launched missionary efforts around the globe.

John Notehelfer will be a special guest speaker. Friday night he will preach on “Jesus Christ — The Same Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” which will encompass the prevalent theme of the Centennial Celebration. Former members and others who have a history with the church are welcome to come and enjoy the celebration. Tickets are on sale following Sunday services.

The Centennial Event will be a remembrance of the past, a celebration of the present and full of hope for the future. Join in the celebration of a truly historic moment in the life of a church founded in a community it will continue to serve.

Community Covenant Church of Goleta is a growing group of people who are dedicated to living out the Christian life as set forth by religious doctrine. They believe that Jesus came to change the world and re-establish a connection to God through faith. For 100 years, the church has weathered many storms and remained a pinnacle in the community that founded it.

Click here for more information.

Denice Fellows represents Community Covenant Church.

