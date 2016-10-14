Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:14 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Community Development Block Grant Program Accepting Applicants

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | October 14, 2016 | 4:03 p.m.

The city of Lompoc is making funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the federal Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and local Human Service Funds for fiscal year 2017-18.

To apply for funding, potential applicants must attend a mandatory pre-application workshop at 9 a.m. Mon. Nov. 7 in Lompoc City Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Copies of the CDBG applications will be available at the workshop, and are currently available on Lompoc’s website: www.cityoflompoc.com/ComDev/ComDev/nofa.htm.
 
Applications also can be electronically mailed by request through emailing [email protected]

Deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Fri. Dec. 9.

All applications must be submitted to the Community Development Division at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

For more information, call the Economic and Community Development Department, 875-8270 or email [email protected] For assistance in Spanish, call Chanel Toledo at 875-8041.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
