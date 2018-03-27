Egg Hunt Events Planned Across Santa Barbara County for Easter Weekend

Family-friendly activities are planned throughout Santa Barbara County on Saturday for kids ready to search for colorful eggs and partake in Easter-themed celebrations.

Participants are asked to bring their bag or basket to collect eggs, and all of the egg hunting activities listed below are free, unless otherwise noted.

» Girsh Park will host the 10th annual egg hunt in Goleta, and the event will also feature a bounce house, arts and crafts, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Organizers say 10,000 eggs filled with candy, toys, and prizes will cover multiple age-appropriate fields. Parking is available in the Girsh Park lots, just off of Phelps Road. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

» At Elings Park in Santa Barbara, Saturday's festivities will include egg hunts, bounce houses, face painting, music, snacks and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, according to organizers. All activities will take place on the park's softball field and parking will be $5 per car. The events are planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, and the Great Egg Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.

» Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara will host an egg hunt for children in fifth grade and younger at La Mesa Park, 295 Meigs Road, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Organizers ask attendees to bring “a dozen plastic, candy-filled eggs to donate.”

» Hop over to Santa Barbara's La Cumbre Plaza for its egg hunt. Before you begin your egg-searching, meet in the area between Macy's and Pottery Barn. In addition to the hunt, there will be crafts for kids, and the Easter Bunny will join in the fun from 10 a.m. to noon. La Cumbre Plaza is located at 121 South Hope Ave.

» The city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department invites community members to search for candy- and prize-filled eggs at Chase Palm Park and Bohnett Park Saturday morning. Children age 8 and younger can participate and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Santa Barbara City firefighters will bring a fire engine to Chase Palm Park, and give tours to children, and members of the Santa Barbara Police Department will be bringing a surprise, according to organizers. The event at Chase Palm Park, at 232 E. Cabrillo Blvd., starts at 10 a.m. and so does the event at Bohnett Park, 1201 San Pascual St.

» The city of Solvang’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding its 28th annual Easter egg hunt, offering activities, games, crafts and an adult-only egg search after the kid's hunt. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr. in Buellton.

» The city of Lompoc, in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, presents its annual egg hunt, featuring free face painting, hot dogs, soda and chips for purchase, and Camp Fire USA will provide games. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in the American Legion Area of River Park, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

» An egg hunt will take place in Montecito, offering free face paint and pony rides. The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Road. The hunt kicks off at 2 p.m.

» St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal in Los Olivos will hold an egg hunt in the courtyard and garden for toddlers and children through elementary school age. Several events are scheduled over the weekend. The hunt begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.