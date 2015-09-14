Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training Offered in Goleta Starting Sept. 24

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 14, 2015 | 1:14 p.m.

In honor of National Emergency Preparedness Month, the City of Goleta will offer a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. 

The class will be held weekly on Thursdays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 12, from 6–9 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Attendees need to participate in all eight classes to become certified.

For the first time, the City of Goleta will offer this training in both English and Spanish concurrently.

CERT is a free program open to residents of the City of Goleta who are over 18 years of age. It prepares community members to take a more active role in emergency preparedness.

Participants are trained to serve as part of neighborhood or workplace response teams in the event of a major disaster, when emergency services may not be available and when residents may have to rely on each other for life-saving and life-sustaining needs.

Participants in the CERT program will learn about disaster preparedness and response, basic fire safety, disaster psychology, first aid and light search and rescue techniques.

The course will conclude with a mock-disaster drill, which will test the participants’ knowledge and skills learned in the training. The CERT course is taught by certified CERT instructors, retired fire fighters, first responders and volunteers from Santa Barbara County.

The classes are free of charge however space is limited. Contact Luz Reyes-Martin at [email protected] or 805.961.7558 to sign up today. 

This program is offered through Goleta Prepare Now.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
