Community Environmental Council Adds Intern, Council Members

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has announced additions to its President's Council, Partnership Council, and Intern Program.

» The President’s Council is a group of past executive directors, Board of Director members, and founders, as well as esteemed CEC friends, who have given significantly of their time, effort and resources to the organization. They welcomed John Jostes as a new member.

Jostes is a nationally recognized mediator and former national co-chair of the Environment/Public Policy Section of the Association for Conflict Resolution (ACR).

In 2013, he received the Sharon M. Pickett Award from ACR, recognizing his career-long work to advance the cause of environmental protection through the effective use of conflict resolution.

Jostes has served on a number of Santa Barbara boards, commissions and nonprofits, including eight years on CEC’s board, with two terms as president.

Currently a visiting faculty at the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, he has founded three environmental consulting firms, sponsored some 70 internships, and served as strategic advisor to RESOLVE, a collaborative think tank in Washington, D.C.

Jostes holds an MPA from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

» The Partnership Council is made up of a broad spectrum of community leaders who act as ambassadors to advocate, network, and promote on behalf of CEC. They welcomed Elliot MacDougall as a new member.

MacDougall is the president/CEO of Weymouth Development Groug, an energy real estate development company, which he founded in 2009.

He started his career in renewable energy as a founding member of the Recurrent Energy development team, where he led its solar site development efforts.

Before joining the energy industry, MacDougall supported Fortune 100 companies as a senior consultant with the Beacon Group, where his management consulting specialization was in new market entry strategy, M&A and competitive intelligence.

He received his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and BA from Georgetown University, Edmond A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

» CEC's internship program attracts aspiring environmentalists from top universities. Many of CEC's finest staff members began as interns.

Alice Chang is the newest member of the team. She joins CEC as a Food and Climate Program intern this summer.

Chang said she is passionate about aligning food, health, environment and equity. Before coming to Santa Barbara, she worked on sustainable agricultural research at the USDA and volunteered on small organic farms locally and abroad.

Most recently, she was a teaching assistant for a course on diet and global climate change.

Chang is currently pursuing a master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School at UCSB. She will specialize in corporate environmental management and energy and climate.

For more about the CEC, visit www.CECSB.org.

— Sigrid Wright for Community Environmental Council.