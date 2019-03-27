Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, March 27 , 2019, 9:33 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Adds to Partnership Council, Intern Program

By Sigrid Wright for Community Environmental Council | March 27, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has announced additions to its Partnership Council and Intern Program.

Kristin Hogue, Wendy Read and Aaron Ritter are the new Partnership Council members. Savana Bjorklund has joined the Intern Program team.

The Partnership Council is made up of a broad spectrum of community leaders who act as ambassadors to advocate, network, and promote on behalf of CEC.

Hogue is interested in volunteering her time to inform and educate the community about the current environmental issues and challenges CEC is addressing.

She is involved in The Climate Reality Project, led by former Vice President Al Gore, and Meals on Wheels, where she was recently nominated to serve on the board of directors.

Hogue came to Santa Barbara in 1998. She said she feels fortunate to live in a city that is leading the way in environmental policy. Currently pursuing postgraduate work in environmental studies at SBCC, she holds a BA with honors in social ecology from UC Irvine.

Read was an actress starring on an NBC television series when she volunteered to work with a six-year-old foster child. Over the next 12 years, she watched as he was moved 27 times.

The child's experience inspired Read to quit acting, complete law school, and pursue a career as an advocate for foster youth.

With some 20 years of experience in nonprofit management as well as foster care and education law, Read's work as a licensed attorney in Santa Barbara has expanded to include organizational and management consulting.

A strong believer in the power of education to transform lives and communities, Read is a passionate supporter of nonprofits dedicated to education and social justice.

She currently serves as co-chair of the Santa Barbara Council of Human Rights Watch and previously served on the boards of The Living Peace Foundation, The Lois & Walter Capps Project, The Children's Project Academy, Cate School, and Sycamores/Hathaway Social Services.

Ritter is a financial advisor who is passionate about making a positive impact, particularly regarding the environment.

He is driven by a feeling of ethical responsibility to do whatever he can to help combat climate change, which he considers the most urgent and unprecedented challenge of our time.

Ritter works primarily with socially and environmentally conscious clients, especially those who are philanthropically-minded.

Guided by his life mission of stewardship and care for the earth, Ritter volunteers for Sustainable Future, the Environmental Defense Center, Food From the Heart of Santa Barbara, and other organizations aligned with his vision and purpose.

CEC's internship program attracts aspiring environmentalists from top universities. Many of CEC's finest staff members began as interns.

Bjorklund is an earth and animal activist whose sights are set on contributing greatly to our changing planet. A senior at San Marcos High School, she completed an AP environmental science class and plans to major in environmental science in college.

Her drive to live the most environmentally friendly life possible led her to be vegetarian and then vegan. She joined CEC as an Earth Day Festival intern through the Partners in Education program.

Find CEC on the web at www.CECSB.org.

— Sigrid Wright for Community Environmental Council.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 