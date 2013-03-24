Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Announces 2013 Board of Directors Officers

By Sigrid Wright for the Community Environmental Council | March 24, 2013 | 12:25 a.m.

The Community Environmental Council has announced its 2013 Board of Directors officers, who will play a pivotal role in the organization’s mission and leadership.

Dave Davis, the nonprofit’s CEO and executive director, has also been named board president in an innovative move to lead the CEC staff and Board of Directors by utilizing his decades of experience in the community. Davis served as the City of Santa Barbara’s community development director and city planner for almost 25 years before retiring from public service. He has been named “Planner of the Year” by the Santa Barbara Citizens Planning Association as well as “Citizen of the Year” by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. Davis has been recognized for distinction by the Pacific Coast Business Times in “Who’s Who in Clean Tech and Sustainability.”

“Dave’s background, insight, wisdom and management style were the driving force in our decision as a board to elect him president,” said CEC board member Jeff Carmody. “Dave is a true leader and we are all looking forward to his leadership in the coming months to take us to new heights.”

Carmody, founding partner and chief operating officer of Agility Capital, has been named first vice president of the Board of Directors. Carmody has an extensive background in venture debt financing. Agility provides short-term financing to emerging growth companies throughout the West. He has been a board member of the MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast and has chaired the steering committee for the South Coast Business & Technology Awards Dinner benefiting the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County. Carmody also chairs the CEC’s executive committee, and serves on the finance and endowment committees.

Andrew Lemert, director of information technology for The Towbes Group Inc., has been named second vice president of the Board of Directors. Lemert has more than 15 years of experience designing, implementing and managing technology systems for corporations, nonprofit and civic organizations. His passion for applied technology and systems efficiency encompasses energy efficiency and renewable sources of energy. Lemert chairs the CEC board development committee and serves on the executive, fund development and CEC Solarize Task Force committees.

Jordan benShea, owner of boutique marketing firm SkyView Projects, has been named secretary of the Board of Directors. She is also the founder of the blog Sustainable Socially, highlighting how to use social platforms as a new paradigm for creating a sustainable planet. BenShea is also the board liaison for the Partnership Council, and serves on the executive, fund development, board development, Solarize Task Force and Green Gala committees and advises on Earth Day and Carrot Mob marketing.

Brian Fahnestock, vice president of business development at Simpler Systems, has been named treasurer of the Board of Directors. Simpler Systems creates data search, inquiry and reporting technologies for use over the Internet or mobile devices. Fahnestock has more than 20 years of experience in private industry and government financial management. He serves on the executive, finance, audit and endowment committees.

Click here for more information about the Community Environmental Council. Connect with CEC on Facebook. Follow CEC on Twitter: @CECSB.

— Sigrid Wright is assistant director of the Community Environmental Council.

