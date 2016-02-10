Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:15 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Welcomes Catherine Brozowski, New Officers to Board of Directors

By Kathi King for the Community Environmental Council | February 10, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Catherine Brozowski

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is pleased to announce a new member and new officers for its board of directors, which plays a vital role in the organization’s mission and leadership. 

Catherine Brozowski, CEC’s newest board member, has a long history of nonprofit stewardship and is the former vice president of the Orfaela Foundation.

After gaining a master’s of public administration with an emphasis in nonprofit management, she began her career at the National Network of Grantmakers, a network of progressive funders.

She went on to act as the corporate giving manager for Washington Mutual, managing their philanthropy throughout the Southeast. She also helped the the Group Health Foundation form national initiatives.

She also served on the board of directors of Montana Yellowstone Expeditions Foundation, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations and Donors Forum of South Florida.

In Santa Barbara she has also been vice president of the Santa Barbara Foundation and is currently on the Eleos Foundation Board.

Laura Burton Capps, Jordan benShea, John H. Steed and Karl Hutterer have also been appointed CEC’s 2016 officers.

Capps has been named board president. A veteran political strategist, she currently runs a public affairs consultancy and is a highly active community member, serving on the boards of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County.

Capps is also an appointed commissioner on the Santa Barbara County Commission For Women.

BenShea has been named vice president. She runs Skyview Projects, where she brings over twenty years of strategic marketing experience to clients.

BenShea completed the seven-month Board Leadership Institute through the Santa Barbara Foundation and recently won the California Cox Conserves Hero award for her environmental stewardship.

Steed has been named secretary. For over thirty years, he ran a private legal practice specializing in national and international corporate law, financial services and real estate transactions.

Steed continues to investigate opportunities for collaboration between U.S. and Japanese companies in the fields of renewable energy generation and power storage.

Hutterer has been named treasurer. He is the Emeritus Director at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and a past director of the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Washington, where he also held an appointment as professor of anthropology.

Hutterer has held positions at numerous other universities including the University of Hawaii, the East-west Center in Hawaii, Bryn Mawr College, the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and an appointment in the Philippines. 

Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.

 

