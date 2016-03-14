Community Environmental Council Announces New Director of Development Anaïs Pellegrini

Community Environmental Council is proud to announce Anaïs Pellegrini as its new director of development.

Pellegrini began her development career at the Katonah Museum of Art in New York, where she managed annual fund development, led membership campaigns and coordinated fundraising events.

In Santa Barbara she has served as associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League and associate director of development for The Granada Theatre (Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts).

She currently also holds a volunteer position as vice president of communications for the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“CEC has a long legacy of engaging the community in finding solutions to tricky problems, particularly around climate change and energy,” said Sigrid Wright, CEC CEO and executive director. “We are excited to bring Anaïs on board to help engage new partners and to continue developing the solid relationships that our organization is founded on.”

Born in Malta, and raised in China, Hong Kong and Australia, Pellegrini holds a great sensitivity for local and global communities and brings this love into everything she does.

Now the mother of two young children, Talia Bee (3) and Lena Simone (2), Pellegrini feels an acute sense of urgency around the environmental legacy that is being left for future generations.

“Protecting the natural environment is an integral part of my responsibility as a parent,” Pellegrini commented. “I’m excited to join CEC, a group that has tirelessly worked for this cause, and that is at the forefront of making positive change.”

— Sigrid Wright is the CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council.