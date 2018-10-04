Friday, November 16 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Celebrates 48 Years of Environmental Solutions with Green Gala

The CEC Partnership Council photo group is (left to right): Megan Birney, Michelle Weinman, Chris DeVries, Bret Stone, Deborah Williams, Dawn Mitcham and Nadra Ehrman. Click to view larger
A  crowd of nearly 300 environmental activists gathered in support of the Community Environmental Council’s Green Gala at the popular Funk Zone restaurant, The Lark.

The popular event featured featured local residents affected personally by climate change, and also exceeded this years financial goals.

“We had a fabulous time putting this event together for nearly 300 guests who enjoyed a wonderful night under the stars," said Green Gala co-chair, Leanne Schlinger. “We surpassed our fundraising goal, helping CEC raise a record amount for their programs that provide climate change solutions for a healthy future.”

Attendees stepped into a festive setting for cocktails that was expanded to include The Wine Collective and Les Marchands, with delicious appetizers and a variety of local spirits – including a signature cocktail – while posing for fun eco-portraits courtesy of Outrageous Boothsplus.

A silent auction with carefully curated items generated furious bidding, that was set off by a delicious three-course dinner by The Lark’s chefs provided that was served family style and featured ingredients from local farms.

Highlights of a live auction held after the dinner included a tropical Fiji getaway, a beachfront holiday in New Zealand, Platinum Passes to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, a private Condor Express harbor cruise, and an exclusive escape to Boulder, Colorado.

An inspiring performance by Lauren Cantin captivated the crowd during the evening. Elected officials in attendance included Supervisors Das Williams, Janet Wolf and Joan Hartmann, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and former Congresswoman Lois Capps.

The Green Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Community Environmental Council. Since 1970, CEC has pioneered environmental solutions in areas with the biggest impact on climate change – most notably energy, transportation and food systems.

The mission of the CEC is to identify, advocate, raise awareness and develop effective programs to solve the most pressing environmental issues that affect the Santa Barbara region. For more than 40 years, the organization has been at the forefront of environmental sustainability, change and progression in the area. From promoting locally farmed organic foods, creating zero-net energy buildings and solar-powered homes and installing electric vehicle charging stations to implementing community-based recycling programs, the CEC is dedicated to reversing the degradation of Santa Barbara’s natural environment.

CEC’s five core initiatives include drive less, choose electric, eat local, go solar and ditch plastic as methods to lessen human impact on the planet through a dedication to more renewable and less wasteful resources.

Since 1970, CEC has led the Santa Barbara region – and at times California and the nation – in creative solutions to some of the toughest environmental problems. CEC pioneers real life solutions in areas with the most impact on climate change. Our programs – including the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival – provide pathways to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems, and reduction of single-use plastic. Our commitment to excellence has made CEC one of only five nonprofits in Santa Barbara County to earn the highest possible ratings from both Guidestar and Charity Navigator.

Click here for more information about the Community Environmental Council. Click here to make an online donation.

