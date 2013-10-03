Community Environmental Council Hosting Eco-Chic Green Gala

The Community Environmental Council is hosting the annual “eco-chic” party of the year, the Green Gala, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Held at the new Funk Zone hot spot, The Lark at 131 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, the fundraiser is designed with a focus on a local, organic menu.

The CEC is proud to partner with The Lark, a beautiful space featuring reclaimed and repurposed furniture in a comfortable, sophisticated setting. This dedication to creative reuse with minimal waste is also a hallmark of the Green Gala; this year is no exception as the event once again features décor borrowed from the vaults of award-winning Merryl Brown Events and strives for as little waste as possible.

Guests will be welcomed by Green Greeters as they enter The Lark for cocktail hour through a stunning candlelit dining area, created just for this occasion. Guests will enjoy a variety of local wine, beer and cocktails (waiting on a specialty drink from The Lark) while perusing a carefully curated silent auction featuring the best of Santa Barbara and posing for fun "eco-portraits" in Posers’ photo booth.

A three-course dinner designed for the Green Gala by The Lark’s chefs will be accompanied by wines from Riverbench, Lieff and The Winehound.

The Green Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Community Environmental Council, whose mission is to reduce the Santa Barbara region’s dependence on fossil fuels in one generation (Fossil Free by ’33). CEC’s programs include Solarize Santa Barbara (increasing the amount of solar installed on the South Coast), Plug In Central Coast (supporting the transition to electric vehicles in the Tri-Counties), Rethink the Drink (transitioning schools from disposable plastic water bottles to water refill stations), and the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival (annually organized by CEC on behalf of the community). CEC is also partnering with several area nonprofits again this year for the Eat Local Challenge throughout October.

Silent auction highlights include a week in a private home in Hanalei, Kauai, a "staycation" package at The Canary Hotel, VIP tickets to the Santa Barbara Bowl, art and jewelry from local artists, local sightseeing trips from Condor Express and Island Packers, as well as a variety of signed movie and music memorabilia.

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $250 per person. To RSVP, please contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or [email protected].

For more information about the CEC, click here, connect with it on Twitter @CECSB and on Facebook by clicking here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.