Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council Hosting Eco-Chic Green Gala

By Flannery Hill for the Community Environmental Council | October 3, 2013 | 11:58 a.m.

The Community Environmental Council is hosting the annual “eco-chic” party of the year, the Green Gala, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Held at the new Funk Zone hot spot, The Lark at 131 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, the fundraiser is designed with a focus on a local, organic menu.

The CEC is proud to partner with The Lark, a beautiful space featuring reclaimed and repurposed furniture in a comfortable, sophisticated setting. This dedication to creative reuse with minimal waste is also a hallmark of the Green Gala; this year is no exception as the event once again features décor borrowed from the vaults of award-winning Merryl Brown Events and strives for as little waste as possible.

Guests will be welcomed by Green Greeters as they enter The Lark for cocktail hour through a stunning candlelit dining area, created just for this occasion. Guests will enjoy a variety of local wine, beer and cocktails (waiting on a specialty drink from The Lark) while perusing a carefully curated silent auction featuring the best of Santa Barbara and posing for fun "eco-portraits" in Posers’ photo booth.

A three-course dinner designed for the Green Gala by The Lark’s chefs will be accompanied by wines from Riverbench, Lieff and The Winehound.

The Green Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Community Environmental Council, whose mission is to reduce the Santa Barbara region’s dependence on fossil fuels in one generation (Fossil Free by ’33). CEC’s programs include Solarize Santa Barbara (increasing the amount of solar installed on the South Coast), Plug In Central Coast (supporting the transition to electric vehicles in the Tri-Counties), Rethink the Drink (transitioning schools from disposable plastic water bottles to water refill stations), and the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival (annually organized by CEC on behalf of the community). CEC is also partnering with several area nonprofits again this year for the Eat Local Challenge throughout October.

Silent auction highlights include a week in a private home in Hanalei, Kauai, a "staycation" package at The Canary Hotel, VIP tickets to the Santa Barbara Bowl, art and jewelry from local artists, local sightseeing trips from Condor Express and Island Packers, as well as a variety of signed movie and music memorabilia.

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $250 per person. To RSVP, please contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or [email protected].

For more information about the CEC, click here, connect with it on Twitter @CECSB and on Facebook by clicking here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 