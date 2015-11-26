Community Environmental Council Presents Drive Clean Santa Barbara

Advice

The Community Environmental Council (CEC), with Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBCAPCD), presents Drive Clean Santa Barbara, a workshop where locals can gather information about alternative-fuel vehicles and test drive low- to no-emissions cars.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at Santa Barbara MTD - Public Meeting Room, located at 550 Olive Street in Santa Barbara.

A brief presentation by alternative fuel experts will summarize the different types of clean fuels available and in development — including electric, hydrogen, natural gas, biofuel and propane — and give an overview of clean vehicles on the market.

Participants can then spend time with local electric vehicle (EV) owners, who will hold a Q&A session about their experiences and provide one-on-one advice.

Starting at 6:45, a ride and drive session will allow workshop participants to test drive their pick of several EVs.

“We're finding that one of the most valuable aspects of these workshops is the opportunity for community members to hear first-hand experiences from others who currently own alternative-fuel vehicles,” stated Cameron Gray, CEC’s Energy Program Associate, who ran a similar workshop Nov. 18 with the City of Ventura and the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District.

“Moreover, people walk away with a greater understanding about the true impact of using traditional fossil-fuel powered cars, both on our physical health and on the planet as a whole," he said.

The Drive Clean workshops are part of a larger statewide effort, funded by a California Energy Commission grant, to encourage community members and businesses to consider the purchase of a low- to no-emission vehicle.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at CEC’s Facebook event, and community members can also learn more about driving electric by visiting www.cecsb.org/choose-electric.

Local owners of electric or other alternative-fuel vehicles who would like to participate by sharing their experience or bringing a vehicle to the workshop can contact Cameron Gray at 805.963.0583 x111 or [email protected].

— Cameron Gray represents the Community Environmental Council.