Community Environmental Council Seeks Volunteers for Earth Day Festival

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Community Environmental Council | April 2, 2014 | 2:11 p.m.

The success of the Community Environmental Council’s Earth Day Festival relies on the energy and hands-on support from hundreds of dedicated volunteers who help make the event happen.

Volunteers do everything from assisting with vendor check-in, greeting festival guests and conducting crowd counts, working in the Green Car Show area, and helping with the festival’s children's activities. They also assist with stage management, parking, social media and supporting the "Zero-Waste Team" to ensure that the Earth Day Festival produces as little waste as possible.

The CEC needs volunteers before and during the festival! Each volunteer shift is a three-hour commitment.

Event organizers are reaching out to high school students seeking community service hours, corporate volunteer teams and individuals looking to support a good cause.

Volunteers are needed for pre-festival setup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 25, as well as on festival days, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 26 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 27.

Click here for details on how you can help.

— Candice Tang Nyholt for the Community Environmental Council.

