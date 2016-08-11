Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council to Host Award-Winning Green Gala at The Lark

By Kathi King for Community Environmental Council | August 11, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council will host its annual “eco-chic” party of the year, the Green Gala, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Held at The Lark in Santa Barbara, the fundraiser is the only close-out event this year at the Funk Zone’s hottest restaurant, named by Wine Enthusiast as one of America’s 100 Best Restaurants of 2016.

In the spirit of both The Lark and CEC’s eco-ethic, the décor will feature repurposed materials, guided by the award-winning Merryl Brown Events, creative consultant and longtime Green Gala partner.

This dedication to creative reuse with minimal waste is a hallmark of the annual fund- and awareness-raising event, along with an emphasis on local food, water conservation, reusable products and waste reduction.

At the reception, guests will enjoy a variety of local spirits and delicious appetizers while posing for fun eco-portraits, courtesy of Outrageous Booths.

Following the cocktail hour, guests will indulge in a seated three-course dinner customized by The Lark’s chefs for the event.

Served family style, the sustainably-minded feast will highlight wine and food from local farms and vineyards.

This year’s program will be emceed by local media personalities John Palminteri and Spencer Fischer with nonprofit favorite Geoff Green acting as auctioneer.

The Green Gala Committee is chaired by CEC Partnership Councilmember Laura McGlothin, and Neil Dipaola is honorary chair.

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $275 per person. To RSVP, visit www.cecsb.org or contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or [email protected].

Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 