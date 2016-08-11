Community Environmental Council to Host Award-Winning Green Gala at The Lark

The Community Environmental Council will host its annual “eco-chic” party of the year, the Green Gala, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Held at The Lark in Santa Barbara, the fundraiser is the only close-out event this year at the Funk Zone’s hottest restaurant, named by Wine Enthusiast as one of America’s 100 Best Restaurants of 2016.

In the spirit of both The Lark and CEC’s eco-ethic, the décor will feature repurposed materials, guided by the award-winning Merryl Brown Events, creative consultant and longtime Green Gala partner.

This dedication to creative reuse with minimal waste is a hallmark of the annual fund- and awareness-raising event, along with an emphasis on local food, water conservation, reusable products and waste reduction.

At the reception, guests will enjoy a variety of local spirits and delicious appetizers while posing for fun eco-portraits, courtesy of Outrageous Booths.

Following the cocktail hour, guests will indulge in a seated three-course dinner customized by The Lark’s chefs for the event.

Served family style, the sustainably-minded feast will highlight wine and food from local farms and vineyards.

This year’s program will be emceed by local media personalities John Palminteri and Spencer Fischer with nonprofit favorite Geoff Green acting as auctioneer.

The Green Gala Committee is chaired by CEC Partnership Councilmember Laura McGlothin, and Neil Dipaola is honorary chair.

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $275 per person. To RSVP, visit www.cecsb.org or contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or [email protected].

— Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.