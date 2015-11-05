Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Community Environmental Council Welcomes New Board President Laura Burton Capps

By Kathi King for the Community Environmental Council | November 5, 2015 | 2:19 p.m.

Laura Burton Capps

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is thrilled to announce Laura Burton Capps as the new president of its board of directors and is honored to also welcome one new member, Meg West, and one returning member, Kim Kimbell, to the board.

Capps has spent over 15 years developing strategic communications and issue-advocacy campaigns for some of the nation’s highest profile public officials, including President Bill Clinton, Senator Edward M. Kennedy and Secretary of State John Kerry, as well as various leading organizations.

She now runs her own public affairs consulting practice out of her hometown of Santa Barbara.

Capps is an active volunteer in her community. In addition to her work on national boards, she is involved locally on the boards of the Community Environmental Council, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County. She is also an appointed commissioner on the Santa Barbara County Commission For Women.

Kimbell is a founding partner in the law firm of Allen & Kimbell, LLP in Santa Barbara, and has practiced for 41 years with an emphasis on real estate law and practice.

An active community member, he previously served on the Community Environmental Council board of directors for 19 years and was president for 5. He is also a past president of the Goleta Valley Historical Society and current chairman of the County-appointed Gaviota Planning Advisory Committee.

Kimbell is active in numerous other civic and charitable organizations including the Dean’s Council of the Bren School at UCSB, San Roque St. Vincent’s de Paul Society and the Trust for Public Land California Advisory Board. He maintains a working relationship with many elected officials at the state, county and local level. 

West is a Goleta-based small business owner and licensed landscape architect with experience in sustainable design, bioregional planning and water policy. 

She has served on the Goleta Planning Commission and currently serves on the Goleta Water District board of directors. 

At home, West enjoys water-wise edible gardening and cooking with the vegetables and fruits she grows on her ⅓- acre suburban lot.

Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.

 
