ExpoFest 2017 Puts Spotlight on Business, Agriculture, Energy

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local agriculture and energy industries to bring the community ExpoFest 2017. The business expo/festival highlights the business, agriculture and energy sectors that fuel, feed and serve the local community.



ExpoFest 2017 will take place 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The event is free and open to all.



More than 60 local businesses will be on display during the traditional business expo portion of the event, 4:30-6:30 p.m. inside the Fairpark’s Park Plaza and Convention Center buildings, and in the center courtyard.

Businesses will showcase their products and services, and it’s a time for the public to network with business professionals and learn more aboutcompanies in the Santa Maria Valley.



Additionally, agriculture and energy industries will have outdoor booths and large equipment on display.

Visitors can learn about these local industries, job opportunities in agriculture and energy, and how these companies play a key role in the local business community. These displays will be open to the public from 4:30-9 p.m.

ExpoFest 2017 will offer food, beer and wine for purchase from Cool Hand Lukes, Lidos, and BBQ in the Stix. There will be a free kids zone with inflatables, face-painting and other activities.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., bands will perform on the Fairpark’s Main Stage, including JD Hardy, Hollywood Blonde and DSB (Don’t Stop Believing) – a Journey Tribute Band.

Direct questions to Alex Magana, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce events manager, 925-2403 ext. 814, or email [email protected] More information is at http://santamaria.com/events/details/expofest-2017-business-ag-and-energy-industry-festival-9437.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.