With 2 Montecito Roundabouts on the Way, Officials Hold Open House to Get Direct Feedback

Public invited to learn about, review traffic circle proposals for Coast Village and Olive Mill roads and San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane

Overview of the Montecito roundabout project at San Ysidro Road, North Jameson Lane and Highway 101. (Santa Barbara County Association of Governments illustration)

Overview of the Montecito roundabout project at Olive Mill and Coast Village roads, North Jameson Lane and Highway 101. (Santa Barbara County Association of Governments illustration)

California Highway Patrol officers direct traffic at San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane, a month after the Montecito disaster that restricted mobility in the devastated community. A roundabout has been proposed for the intersection, which includes Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps, to reduce future bottlenecks. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk file photo)

From the twice-daily Highway 101 backup known as “the Montecito crawl” to congested surface streets as commuters and frustrated motorists try to avoid the stall, Montecito has always been a transportation adventure.

And that was before the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows that submerged the freeway and took out key bridges along East Valley Road/Highway 192. The freeway was reopened almost two weeks after the disaster, but bridge replacement projects are only now underway.

Mile-long Coast Village Road bears the brunt of bypass attempts and, over the years, has been the focus of numerous proposals and adjustments to keep traffic flowing.

Almost a decade ago, a roundabout was installed at the street’s west end, by Montecito Country Mart. Now, a roundabout at the east end — at the street’s five-way intersection with Olive Mill Road, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps — is entering the preliminary design phase.

At the same time, a third roundabout — at North Jameson and San Ysidro Road, and encompassing the northbound freeway entrance and exit ramps — is being considered. Engineers believe a traffic circle will significantly reduce the morning bottleneck on the southbound exit ramp, where a long line of cars and trucks backs up onto the freeway shoulder and right lane.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Wednesday so the public can learn more about the plans for both projects, including details on the proposed designs, pedestrian and bicycle crosswalks, and rehabilitation of existing roadways in the vicinity. Those in attendance can speak directly with government officials about the initial designs, and provide comments and feedback.

Hosted by the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County, the open house-style meeting is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Paid parking is available in the adjacent public lot on the west side of the center.

The Olive Mill Road roundabout project is a collaboration of the city, county and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Preliminary design plans are for the traffic circle to replace the five stop signs at the intersection.

The county is leading the San Ysidro Road roundabout project, which includes new curbs and gutters on San Ysidro Road, a splitter island and drought-resistant landscaping.

The two projects are to be connected by a new bike path and sidewalk.

Funding for both projects comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program through SBCAG, which is managing the Highway 101 project with Caltrans.

The projects are planned in conjunction with the Highway 101 widening through Montecito, and a specific timeline has not been determined. The 101 widening project will add an additional lane in both directions of travel for high-occupancy vehicles (HOV) or carpools. The project is along 16 miles of Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and the Ventura County line.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .