Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Community Forum to Focus on ‘Bullying: Working Together Towards Solutions’

By Marybeth Carty for Carpinteria Cares for Youth | April 11, 2014 | 10:42 a.m.

As our communities tries to deal with the overwhelming number of people affected by bullying, a group of grassroots organizations in Carpinteria are inviting the greater Santa Barbara community to an admission-free forum titled "Bullying: Working Together Towards Solutions," which promises to be both enlightening and helpful.

Carpinteria Cares for Youth, HopeNet of Carpinteria, Antioch University and the Plaza Playhouse Theater join together to have a fruitful conversation about an issue that is often misunderstood, yet concerns our children and our community, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Albert Munoz-Flores, PsyD, MACP, director of clinical training at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

He is an authority on the topic of bullying and will help us understand the types and effects of bullying, teasing, sibling bullying and cyberbullying, and learn about prevention and coping strategies for home and school. Resources will be available along with plenty of time for questions and answers.

“Bullying is not a rite of passage and has long-term detrimental effects,” Munoz-Flores said.

The National Education Association reports that an estimated 160,000 children miss school every day due to the fear of attack or intimidation by other students. More specifically, one in seven students in grades K-12 is either a bully or a victim of bullying.

“Bullying concerns all of us in our efforts to make our communities safer, our children more empathetic and resilient, and our schools welcoming and effective learning environments,” said Marybeth Carty, co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.

Dr. Amrita Salm, co-chair of Carp Cares and president of HopeNet of Carpinteria, a suicide prevention organization, reports that “we get repeated requests for workshops on bullying since it is one of the leading causes of teens suicide.”

Refreshments will be served. Spanish translation will be available upon prior request. For further information contact Carty at 805.453.0461 or [email protected].

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

— Marybeth Carty is co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 