Community Forum to Focus on ‘Bullying: Working Together Towards Solutions’

As our communities tries to deal with the overwhelming number of people affected by bullying, a group of grassroots organizations in Carpinteria are inviting the greater Santa Barbara community to an admission-free forum titled "Bullying: Working Together Towards Solutions," which promises to be both enlightening and helpful.

Carpinteria Cares for Youth, HopeNet of Carpinteria, Antioch University and the Plaza Playhouse Theater join together to have a fruitful conversation about an issue that is often misunderstood, yet concerns our children and our community, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Albert Munoz-Flores, PsyD, MACP, director of clinical training at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

He is an authority on the topic of bullying and will help us understand the types and effects of bullying, teasing, sibling bullying and cyberbullying, and learn about prevention and coping strategies for home and school. Resources will be available along with plenty of time for questions and answers.

“Bullying is not a rite of passage and has long-term detrimental effects,” Munoz-Flores said.

The National Education Association reports that an estimated 160,000 children miss school every day due to the fear of attack or intimidation by other students. More specifically, one in seven students in grades K-12 is either a bully or a victim of bullying.

“Bullying concerns all of us in our efforts to make our communities safer, our children more empathetic and resilient, and our schools welcoming and effective learning environments,” said Marybeth Carty, co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.

Dr. Amrita Salm, co-chair of Carp Cares and president of HopeNet of Carpinteria, a suicide prevention organization, reports that “we get repeated requests for workshops on bullying since it is one of the leading causes of teens suicide.”

Refreshments will be served. Spanish translation will be available upon prior request. For further information contact Carty at 805.453.0461 or [email protected].

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

— Marybeth Carty is co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.