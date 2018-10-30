Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Community Gathering in Santa Barbara Commemorates Pittsburgh Temple Victims

More than 500 people from many backgrounds and faiths assembled as speakers led the congregation in songs and words of strength

Community members held hands and embrace. Click to view larger
Community members held hands and embraced as they sang hymns Tuesday night during a community gathering in Santa Barbara to commemorate the 11 people gunned down at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 30, 2018 | 10:53 p.m.

It was an overflow crowd with standing-room-only as hundreds of people gathered at Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara Tuesday night to commemorate the 11 victims killed and others wounded in a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The program also honored the two people shot and killed in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on Oct. 24.

More than 500 community members from many backgrounds and faiths assembled as speakers led the congregation in songs and words of strength during the evening solidarity event.

The mass shooting in Pittsburgh occurred Saturday morning inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

“Even though we are all the way out here in Santa Barbara, California, we feel as though we have lost members of our own immediate family,” said Rabbi Stephen Cohen, who has served as the senior rabbi of Congregation B’nai B’rith since 2004. “We are in deep mourning.”

Local elected officials spoke at the program.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said Saturday’s massacre “was an anti-semitic hate crime of horrific proportions,” adding that “our hearts break for the victims and their families, of those that were gunned down in Pittsburgh."

Rabbi Stephen Cohen speaks during a solidarity event. Click to view larger
Congregation B’nai B’rith Rabbi Stephen Cohen speaks during a solidarity event at Tuesday to commemorate the 11 victims killed and others wounded in a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Carbajal read aloud the 11 names of the dead and the two people killed in Kentucky.

“Once again, a vicious act of malice has transformed a place of worship into a crime scene in our country,” Carbajal said of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. “We must continue to condemn violence and threats against any group or individuals because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.”

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, also spoke at the program.

“I am here today on behalf of my community… But I’m really here tonight as a Jew," Jackson said.

“I am here because as a Jew, we believe in the goodness of mankind...We believe it’s our duty and responsibility to serve our fellow human beings,” Jackson said. “Those people in Pittsburgh were condemned and killed for the simple fact that they were trying to live out their Jewish promise of helping immigrants who were coming to this country or immigrants around the world.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo lights a candle to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo lights a candle to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack during a solidarity event at Congregation B’nai B’rith on Tuesday. Standing with her are Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A candle-lighting ceremony was led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack, and two additional candles were lit in memory of those killed in Kentucky.

Candles were lit by multiple community representatives.

Religious leaders ended the program with a closing song and prayer with the interfaith clergy representing the Santa Barbara Clergy Association.

Community members held hands and embraced as they sang.

Steven Amerikaner, Congregation B'nai B'rith president, said, “It’s times like these, that we need to be surrounded by friends…Like so many of us here tonight, I have deep personal experiences that resonate as we grapple with yet another hatred targeted at Jews.”

Community partners of the program included the Anti-Defamation League, Santa Barbara Hillel, Community Shul, Young Israel Santa Barbara and the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An overflow crowd fills Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
An overflow crowd fills Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara Tuesday night for a community gathering to commemorate the 11 people gunned down at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

