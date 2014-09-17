Goleta Lemon Festival Returning This Weekend with Same Appeal and New Events Squeezed In

All the classics will return to this weekend’s annual Goleta Lemon Festival, which will draw thousands to celebrate the tart citrus at Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Asking attendees to “pucker up,” Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce organizers have set out to bring the same level of family fun, food and entertainment to the 23rd annual event, sponsored by MarBorg Industries, with co-sponsors Venoco Inc. and Cox Communications.

Although the festival already has a winning formula, said Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kristen Miller, the event will add a “green” car show and an activity allowing participants to jump over logs like lumberjacks.

“We try not to change it much because people love it the way it is,” Miller said.

The Goleta Lemon Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and parties on through 6 p.m., featuring amusement park rides, a petting zoo, mini golf, pony rides, bounce houses, the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show, and “Safety Street” for kids.

The popular bungee jump and bubble fun activities — new last year — will also return to what Miller called one of the most anticipated events in the Goleta Valley.

And no lemon festival would be complete without a Classic Lemon Pie Eating Contest.

The same festivities will run again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is when attendees will get their first glimpse of the new green car show.

The ninth annual Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show kicks off at 9 a.m. on the grass, lasting through 3 p.m. Judging will take place in the morning, with awards presented at 2:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Arts and crafts vendors will also be out in full force, along with everyone’s favorite carnival food fare.

Miller said handcrafted pies, local home-brewed lemon ale from Hollister Brewing Company and McConnell’s lemon ice cream were other highlights.

“It’s going to be such a beautiful weekend to celebrate together in Goleta,” she said.

