Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:44 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Lemon Festival Returning This Weekend with Same Appeal and New Events Squeezed In

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 17, 2014 | 5:10 p.m.

All the classics will return to this weekend’s annual Goleta Lemon Festival, which will draw thousands to celebrate the tart citrus at Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Asking attendees to “pucker up,” Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce organizers have set out to bring the same level of family fun, food and entertainment to the 23rd annual event, sponsored by MarBorg Industries, with co-sponsors Venoco Inc. and Cox Communications.

Although the festival already has a winning formula, said Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kristen Miller, the event will add a “green” car show and an activity allowing participants to jump over logs like lumberjacks.

“We try not to change it much because people love it the way it is,” Miller said.

The Goleta Lemon Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and parties on through 6 p.m., featuring amusement park rides, a petting zoo, mini golf, pony rides, bounce houses, the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show, and “Safety Street” for kids.

The popular bungee jump and bubble fun activities — new last year — will also return to what Miller called one of the most anticipated events in the Goleta Valley.

And no lemon festival would be complete without a Classic Lemon Pie Eating Contest.

The same festivities will run again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is when attendees will get their first glimpse of the new green car show.

The ninth annual Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show kicks off at 9 a.m. on the grass, lasting through 3 p.m. Judging will take place in the morning, with awards presented at 2:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Arts and crafts vendors will also be out in full force, along with everyone’s favorite carnival food fare.

Miller said handcrafted pies, local home-brewed lemon ale from Hollister Brewing Company and McConnell’s lemon ice cream were other highlights.

“It’s going to be such a beautiful weekend to celebrate together in Goleta,” she said.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 