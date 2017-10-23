Community Gets on Same Page With Santa Barbara Reads

Each year through Santa Barbara Reads, the Santa Barbara Public Library offers one title to the community with the intent that everyone will read the same book at the same time.

The library hopes this will spark conversations in the community about the themes of the book and how they relate to our lives.

This year's Santa Barbara Reads selection is Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.

The book offers the community a chance to reflect on what is important to us; what we would miss if the material things in our world were no longer available to us; and what elements of culture we'd strive to preserve in the wake of cataclysmic events.

Station Eleven is the winner of the Arthur C. Clarke Award, finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award, and longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

The book is about a traveling Shakespearean theater company in a post-apocalyptic North America.

According to Mandel, it is also about friendship, memory, love, celebrity, our obsession with objects, oppressive dinner parties, comic books, and knife-throwing.

With a narrative that moves backward and forward in time, from the years right before a pandemic flu decimates society to the vastly altered world that exists 20 years after, Station Eleven reveals stories of interconnected individuals from the time before.

The 2017 Santa Barbara Reads kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery.

The community is invited to pick up free copies of Station Eleven, engage in a live impromptu play reading, and participate in a Cosplay Competition, in which participants (cosplayers) wear costumes and accessories that represent the characters.

The audience participation readings will be of Verily a New Hope, a Star Wars and Shakespeare-inspired theatrical work.

Attendees and cosplay participants can dress in costume for the kick-off event, be it science fiction-themed or Shakespearean-themed.

There will be a Cosplay Competition in three categories: Best Shakespeare-themed, Best Star Wars-themed, and Best Mash-Up of both. An appearance from the 501st Legion is planned as well.

As part of Santa Barbara Reads, throughout November community members are invited to participate in Station Eleven book discussions on such topics as:

What would be worth preserving if our modern civilization collapsed?

How does creating and appreciating art signify we are doing more than just merely surviving?

The 2017 Santa Barbara Reads will conclude with a visit and book discussion with Station Eleven author Mandel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High.

The community is invited to a free moderated conversation with Mandel, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Attendees can talk about their own experiences in reading Station Eleven.

Book discussions are planned for the following times and places:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Goleta Library

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. – Montecito Library

Monday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. – Carpinteria Library

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. – Central Library

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. – Solvang Library

Friday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. – Buellton Library

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. – Eastside Library

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.