Community Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale to Support Local Youth Development at Santa Barbara YMCA

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s junior high and high school students are selling Christmas trees and wreaths to raise money to support youth and teen programs.

The community is welcome to purchase and take home the trees and wreaths from Friday, Dec. 4, to Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Y located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara.

Hours for the tree lot are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

One hundred percent of proceeds from Christmas tree and wreath sales will go toward the cost of leadership development opportunities and other life-changing programs the Y offers for local youth.

“Because of support from the community, we’re able to give teens a safe place to call their own and a chance to connect with positive role models and adults who care about them,” said Vince Iuculano, associate executive director of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA. “It’s our mission to provide these opportunities to all youth regardless of income.”

YMCA youth involved in the programs will be on hand to install the tree stand and tie the tree to your car. The noble fir trees for sale range from 3 feet to 7 feet and are priced from $36.90 to $73.44 according to height.

A rebar and bowl tree stand can be purchased for $19.44, and wreaths decorated with cedar and pine cones will be sold for $28.21.

“By choosing to purchase your Christmas tree from our students this year, you can help teens in our community gain exposure to diverse career options, after-school activities, tutoring and mentoring, sports, camping, strength-training and fun, recreational events,” said Iuculano.

Teen programs include experiences such as Youth and Government, a national experiential civic engagement program which encourages teens to discuss and debate issues that affect their communities and to propose legislation.

Other programs are Progressive Individual Leadership of Teens (PILOTS), which provides youth an opportunity each month to volunteer and give back to the community; Saturday Night Y, which provides a safe, fun place for youth; and summer leadership opportunities as a counselor in training or leader in training, among others.

Like all Y programs, youth programs are open to all, with financial assistance available.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.