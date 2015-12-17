Community Honors Loved Ones at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Angels Among Us

Advice

Individuals and families gathered at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s annual Angels Among Us remembrance service in Santa Barbara to remember their loved ones Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015.

The service provided over 100 participants with a time of reflection and connection that included inspirational music, a candle lighting ceremony, tributes and refreshments.

At the service, attendees were invited to participate in the Gathering of Angels, a beautiful display of angels inscribed with words of dedication and remembrance.

The Gathering of Angels, with over 400 angels, will be on display through Dec. 31, 2015, at VNHC’s Community Room in Santa Barbara.

Members of the community are welcome to contact Rebecca Benard at [email protected] to set a time to view its unique beauty and read the messages that have been lovingly written on the angels.

Angels Among Us is a special offering over the holidays to honor and remember those who live in our memories.

For over a decade, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has provided families in our community a time of reflection and support through Angels Among Us.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.