Community Honors Loved Ones Through Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Angels Among Us

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | December 16, 2014 | 2:15 p.m.

On Thursday, individuals and families gathered at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s annual Angels Among Us Remembrance Service in Santa Barbara to remember their loved ones.

The service provided 130 participants with a time of reflection and connection that included inspirational music, a candle lighting ceremony, tributes and refreshments.

At the service, attendees were invited to participate in the Gathering of Angels, a beautiful display of angels inscribed with words for dedication and remembrance.

The Gathering of Angels, with over 300 angels, will be on display through Dec. 31 at VNHC’s Community Room in Santa Barbara. Members of the community are welcome to contact Lisa Schott at [email protected] to set a time to view its unique beauty and read the messages that have been lovingly written on the angels.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

