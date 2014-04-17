Community Invited to Celebrate Easter with Calvary Chapel at Sunken Garden

Everyone in the community is invited to celebrate Easter Sunday at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara and includes live music, a message of love by Pastor David Guzik, and a fun children program for children of all ages.

We will also offer free refreshments after the service.

Please come and enjoy this special time of celebration and love!

Handicap seating will be available.

For more information, call 805.730.1400, email [email protected] or click here.

— Lars Linton is an assistant pastor for Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.