Community Invited to First Housing Santa Barbara Day Oct. 13

By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara | October 13, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and its affiliated nonprofit 2nd Story Associates are inviting residents to learn all about affordable living options on the South Coast during the first Housing Santa Barbara Day, Oct. 13, in De La Guerra Plaza.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Housing Santa Barbara Day will feature live music and entertainment, including local band Area 51, activities, local food vendors and a host of information on workforce and subsidized housing, supportive services and home purchasing programs. 

“We’re launching Housing Santa Barbara Day at a time when there are great affordable housing needs in our community,” said Rob Fredericks, CEO/executive director for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“This is the perfect chance for residents to learn about current affordable housing options and resources, but also to engage in advocating for housing opportunities for all – from homeless to middle-income wage earners,” he said.

Housing Santa Barbara Day comes as part of national Housing America Month in October, a time for communities throughout the country to celebrate local housing efforts and raise awareness for the need of additional affordable housing.

Locally, the Santa Barbara City Council declared October 2018 as Housing America Month.

Participants include CAUSE, Chance Housing, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Housing Trust Fund of SB County, Mental Wellness Center, PathPoint, Rental Housing Mediation Program, Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Rental Property Association, Tri-Counties Regional Center, Transition House and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way .

More information at http://www.2nd-story.org and www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

