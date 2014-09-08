Community Invited to Free Family Day and Health Fair Saturday in Santa Barbara

The City and County of Santa Barbara welcome the community to a free Family Day and Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.

On Saturday, local agencies and sponsors are providing a fun community Family Day and Health Fair at the Westside United Boys and Girls Club and Bohnett Park, 602 W. Anapamu St.

More than 50 organizations are collaborating to offer free health screenings (e.g. vision, hearing, blood pressure, dental and fluoride varnish for children, and glucose), live music, resource informational booths, important information about how health care reform will work in Santa Barbara, educational demonstrations and healthy food.

Everyone who participates is eligible to win some incredible prizes, including bicycles and computers. The health screenings and other activities are for children and adults of all ages. All elements of the Family Day and Health Fair are free.

This is the third year a Family Day and Health Fair collaboration is being held in the City of Santa Barbara. In 2012, almost 500 individuals participated in free health screenings. Of those screened, we found:

» 47 percent of the children screened for oral health had dental decay

» 10 percent of the individuals screened for hearing failed the screening test

» 23 percent of the individuals screened for asthma needed follow-up

» 17 percent of the individuals screened for vision failed the screening test

» 47 percent of the children and 71% of the adults screened for body mass index were overweight or obese

» At least 10 adults were identified with previously undiagnosed diabetes.

The large number of local agencies and sponsors at the health fair will provide options for service and or support as needed. The goal of the Family Day and Health Fair is to provide a day of family fun and recreation while inspiring individuals, families, organizations and communities to focus on the physical and mental health and wellness of themselves and others.