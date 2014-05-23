Community Invited to Sunday’s ‘Goodland Garden Gathering’ in Goleta

The community is invited to join the Goleta Valley Historical Society for the “Goodland Garden Gathering,” a relaxing afternoon at Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Enjoy live music by the Honeysuckle Possums as you relax in the gardens with old-fashioned garden games from 3 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 25 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

The celebration, held in honor of Santa Barbara Public Garden Month, is also a chance for the community to commemorate the first phases of the Arboretum Restoration Project.

No reservation is necessary, and admission is complimentary. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Georgia's Smokehouse. The event is sponsored by Arroyo Seco Construction.

For more information, call the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216.

— Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.