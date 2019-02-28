Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 28 , 2019, 9:25 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited To Lompoc Healthy Relationships Reception

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | February 28, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. One in three teens in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, and one in 10 high school students have been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

The community is invited to join the Lompoc Police Department victim advocate and guests for a conversation about healthy relationships, warning signs of abuse, and how we can work together to end teen dating violence.

All students in grades 8 through 12, their parents, and interested community members are invited to the Let’s Talk about Healthy Relationships reception on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

During the program, posters from the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Poster Campaign will be displayed, and judges will be selecting winning posters.

The event is held in partnership with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, the Lompoc Police Department and the Lompoc Public Library.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 