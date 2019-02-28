Community Invited To Lompoc Healthy Relationships Reception

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. One in three teens in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, and one in 10 high school students have been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

The community is invited to join the Lompoc Police Department victim advocate and guests for a conversation about healthy relationships, warning signs of abuse, and how we can work together to end teen dating violence.

All students in grades 8 through 12, their parents, and interested community members are invited to the Let’s Talk about Healthy Relationships reception on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

During the program, posters from the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Poster Campaign will be displayed, and judges will be selecting winning posters.

The event is held in partnership with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, the Lompoc Police Department and the Lompoc Public Library.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.